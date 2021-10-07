News

Barau emerges Emir of Kontagora

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, the selection was done by the Kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.

It should be recalled that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sunday 19th of September, 2021 in Kontagora. However, some aggrieved contestants to the stool petitioned the Governor of Niger State alleging some irregularities in the selection process. In response to the petition, the Governor acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) held meetings with the Kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs. According to Umar, “the Kingmakers during their interaction with the Governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

Our Reporters

