Barau Jibrin Eminently Qualify For Senate Presidency, Sankara, Eldoguwa

The Senate Information Committee Chairman, Senator Danladi Sankara and his former Colleague, Senator Jibril Masaud Eldoguwa, have said that Senator Barau Jibrin’s contest for the Senate Presidency was one that is highly desirable.

They said Jibrin who is a ranking Senator, full of experience and wide consultations with sound relationships, is the kind of Senate President the 10th National Assembly Chamber needs to bring Nigeria out of its economic and social quackmare.

The two lawmakers were speaking as part of the visits of stakeholders in the Northwest geopolitical zone to them and continued to galvanize support for Jibrin as a suitable candidate for the position of president of the Senate.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing in the Northwest zone has drum support for the ranking lawmaker representing Kano North senatorial district for the plum seat in the 10th NASS.

Although, the ruling APC that parades the highest number of members in the Senate is yet to categorical made a pronouncement where the pendulum will swing, the Northwest youth wing of the party has begun advocate visits to stakeholders to mobilize support for Jibrin.

At a separate advocate visit to Senate Danladi Abdullahi Sankara, a serving senator representing Jigawa North West and former Senator Masa’udu El-Jibril Doguwa, the two APC stalwarts believed Jibrin is eminently qualified for the seat.

Sankara said, “Barau Jibrin possesses the leadership qualities and experiences to stir the ship of the Senate. He has built bridges across party lines and cultivated a positive attitude in the Senate for him to be considered.

“Even though so many factors will come to play on the floor of the Senate when it comes to the leadership consideration but I believe Jibrin belong to everyone in the Senate and I have no doubt he would be considered. As for me, I can assure you of my support and mobility of my network for him”. Sankara assured the group.

On his part, a former member of the Senate, Doguwa revealed he would be rightly positioned to front support for Jibrin’s candidature as senate president only if the APC zone the position to the Northwest geopolitical zone.

“First, I have to confess to you that I have known Barau Jibrin right from immemorial and I can guarantee his capacity and tenacity.

“He commands a lot of respect from his colleagues as a ranking member. That is why it would be difficult to find him wanting because he’s a grassroots mobilizer.

“So, if God wishes it is Barau’s turn to become senate president it is fine. But based on my conviction on Barau, that does not negate my support for Alhassan Ado Doguwa to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Now, the responsibility lies on our party on zoning principle. We would be ready to obey the directive of the party on the zoning method”, he stressed.

Leader of the APC youth, Mujahideen Zaitawah told journalists that the youth will sustain its advocacy and mobilisation across critical stakeholders within and outside APC with the aim of winning support for Jibrin.

Zaitawah, however, cautioned those whipping up religious and regional sentiments against the candidate from the North West noting that Nigerians can no longer fall for any divisive sentiment.