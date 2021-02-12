Arts & Entertainments

Barbara Odoh makes Nollywood return in ‘Omije Oloore’

Posted on

Barbara Odoh, Nigerian actress renowned for her role in ‘Glamour Girls’, a 1994 Nollywood classic, is set to return to the screen in ‘Omije Oloore’. The movie star cum gospel singer has not been active in the film industry since she starred in ‘House Party’, a 2014 film. Speaking on Wednesday, Odoh expressed her excitement at featuring in the forthcoming project which will be her first time acting in a Yoruba language film.

According to her, the project will enable her to showcase a new side of her craft to the audience. Odoh added that she joined the production because she can interact fluently in Yoruba and she found the script to be thought-provoking and spiritually enthralling.

‘Omije Oloore’, directed by Adeoye Bakare, better known as Bakky, follows the story of a woman seeking justice after being duped by a pastor desperate to save his ministry. T h e m ov i e features several a c t o r s i n c l u d – ing Ireti Osayemi, Ayo Badmus, Sola Fosudo and Victor Oyebode popularly called Boy Alinco.

Our Reporters

