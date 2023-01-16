Metro & Crime

Barbing salon operator electrocuted while attacking EEDC property

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Success Nwogu

The lifeless body of a suspected vandal was in early hours of Saturday found at Ede Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, within the space of a distribution transformer belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC). It is suspected that he was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise the distribution transformer which already had some of its cables severed. The deceased, identified as Tochukwu Onah (AKA Toshiba), an indigene of Ede-Oballa (the same community where the transformer is located), until this tragic incident operated a barbing salon. Relaying this development to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, described the incident as very unfortunate, one which has cut the young man’s life short at its prime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker spills contents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway  

Posted on Author Reporter

A fully loaded petrol tanker is discharging its contents along Bajomo Street, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response team Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution and refrain from any activities involving naked flame. The LASEMA, therefore, appealed to residents to allow the Agency’s first responders to […]
Metro & Crime

Man bags life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old girl

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced a 43-yearold auto-mechanic, Friday Imoh, to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl (name withheld). Justice Soladoye found Imoh guilty of a two-count charge of child defilement and threatening violence which contravened Sections 137 and 56 of the Criminal Law […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica