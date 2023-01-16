Barbing salon operator electrocuted while attacking EEDC property

Success Nwogu

The lifeless body of a suspected vandal was in early hours of Saturday found at Ede Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, within the space of a distribution transformer belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC). It is suspected that he was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise the distribution transformer which already had some of its cables severed. The deceased, identified as Tochukwu Onah (AKA Toshiba), an indigene of Ede-Oballa (the same community where the transformer is located), until this tragic incident operated a barbing salon. Relaying this development to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, described the incident as very unfortunate, one which has cut the young man’s life short at its prime.

