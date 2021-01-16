Sports

Barca, Athletic clash in Super Cup final on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are exciting football moments lined up this weekend on Star- Times’ sports channels. On Saturday, CHAN 2020 and Copa del Rey Round of 32 will kick-off. Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played on Sunday at 9pm. Meanwhile, Bundesliga opens its matchday 16 on Friday with Bayern Munich topping the table with 33points.

The CHAN 2020, which was due to be held in April last year in Cameroon, but was moved to this year due to the global pandemic, sees 16 countries competing. It is the sixth time that the tournament, in which only players competing in the local league of their country can participate, will be held. The only previous champion not to participate in this year’s finals are Tunisia, who qualified, but withdrew, allowing Libya to take their place.

The Carthage Eagles are not the only big name to be missing from the tournament, as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Senegal were all knocked out in the qualifying rounds. But in their absence, there will be plenty of talent on display, as two-time champions DR Congo (2009 and 2016) take on 2014 winners Libya in Group B, with Congo and Niger the other teams.

Football fans can relish their weekend on StarTimes’ sports channels as the affordable pay-TV provider brings the best of football moments across Africa and Europe. For European Premier League, Wolves will face West Bromwich on Saturday at 1:30pm and ManCity will clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday at 8:15pm both on SS Football (channel 3

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Stubborn Palace end Arsenal’s winning run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s recent resurgence was checked by a stubborn Crystal Palace, who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Emirates Stadium. Tagged as relegation candidates as little as three weeks ago, the Gunners came into the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but were unable to find their […]
Sports

Liverpool’s Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jordan Henderson has been crowned Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season. The Liverpool captain saw off stiff competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as well as team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honour, reports Sky Sports. Liverpool’s dominance […]
Sports

COVID-19: Onuachu resumes training after testing negative

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Genk manager Hannes Wolf has confirmed Paul Onuachu will resume training on Friday after recovering from the coronavirus. Last week, the lanky forward tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from Nigeria to the Luminus Arena ahead of their friendly game against Eendracht Termien, which was subsequently cancelled. The Super Eagles striker has since been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica