Barcelona
Sports

Barca beat Atletico

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in a fiery contest at Camp Nou which saw Dani Alves score before receiving a straight card yesterday. The two sides came into this match in fifth and fourth place respectively in LaLiga with Atletico just one point ahead in the final Champions League place.

 

And it was Diego Simeone’s side who took the lead through Yannick Carrasco oneightminutesashefinishedoff following a pass from Luis Suarez. But Barca were level just two minutes later and in some style as Jordi Alba volleyed home from Alves’ ball across the box.

 

Xavi’s side then took the lead on 21 minutes with Adama Traore, making his second Barca debut following his January arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers, key as he burst past Atletico defender Mario Hermoso before setting up Gavi to head the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

 

Barca went 3-1 ahead two minutes before half-time as Ronald Araujo reacted quickest to tap in from close range after Ferran Torres had headed against the bar from Alves’ free-kick.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Ten-man Juve humbled by Fiorentina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus suffered their first Serie A loss of the season as their 10 men were humbled at home by Fiorentina. Juve’s ex-Chelsea midfielder Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a lunge on Gaetano Castrovilli in the 18th minute, reports the BBC. Fiorentina were already ahead by that stage after Dusan Vlahovic lifted a composed […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing […]
Sports

AFCON: Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sent back to Arsenal by Gabon for medical examinations after he was diagnosed with heart lesions, according to Sky Sports. Aubameyang, who was banished from the Gunners first team by Manager, Mikel Arteta had left London earlier for the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Cameroon. The former Borussia Dortmund […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica