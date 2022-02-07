Barca beat Atletico

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in a fiery contest at Camp Nou which saw Dani Alves score before receiving a straight card yesterday. The two sides came into this match in fifth and fourth place respectively in LaLiga with Atletico just one point ahead in the final Champions League place.

And it was Diego Simeone’s side who took the lead through Yannick Carrasco oneightminutesashefinishedoff following a pass from Luis Suarez. But Barca were level just two minutes later and in some style as Jordi Alba volleyed home from Alves’ ball across the box.

Xavi’s side then took the lead on 21 minutes with Adama Traore, making his second Barca debut following his January arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers, key as he burst past Atletico defender Mario Hermoso before setting up Gavi to head the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Barca went 3-1 ahead two minutes before half-time as Ronald Araujo reacted quickest to tap in from close range after Ferran Torres had headed against the bar from Alves’ free-kick.

