Barca eye City defender Angelino

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino.

 

The 23-year-old Spanish fullback has just returned from a sixmonth loan spell at RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

 

He joined City in 2014, left for PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and returned to City last summer after they triggered a £5.3m buy-back clause, reports the BBC.

 

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for City last season before moving to Germany.

 

The deal with Leipzig contained a 30m euro (£27m) option to buy and it is understood City would be looking for a similar sum from Barcelona, who are trying to reshape their squad under new boss Ronald Koeman following their 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich last week.

