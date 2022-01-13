Sports

Barca ‘heads held high’ after defeat – Xavi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Xavi Hernandez said his young Barcelona team could leave with their “heads held high”, despite losing to Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

Barca were beaten 3-2 after extra-time in Saudi Arabia to make it five consecutive Real Madrid victories in Clasico games.

But Xavi’s side, who sit 17 points behind the LaLiga leaders, were far from outclassed and instead showed why there is great hope at the club for the future.

“It was clear that it was a day when we showed courage and took responsibility with the ball. Today was a day to go out with your head held high despite the defeat,” said Xavi afterwards.

“We were superior to Madrid in many moments,” he added.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema twice gave Real Madrid the lead but both times Barcelona pegged them back, with Luuk de Jong equalising before halftime and then Ansu Fati heading in to force extra-time.

Fede Valverde scored the winner to send Madrid through to Sunday’s final, when they will meet either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play the second semi on Thursday.

“It’s two different feelings,” said Xavi. “A very bad feeling of defeat but on the other hand we can feel very proud of the game. We need a little more patience.”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his team’s ruthlessness on the break.

“The game was even, they had more possession, we had more counter-attacks,” Ancelotti said.

Gerard Pique said Barcelona are getting closer to being a team that can challenge for trophies again.

“I think playing like this we are going to start winning and start competing for lots of titles,” Pique said.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Rashford double as Man Utd beat Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Aston Villa, Burnley draw Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United came from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United and move up to sixth in the Premier League. David McGoldrick pounced on a Dean Henderson mistake with five minutes gone, but Rashford lashed in to level and Anthony Martial put them ahead. […]
Sports

Napoli confirm Osimhen’ll retake COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.   The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Nigeria where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.   Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media […]
Sports

Thompson-Herah runs second-fastest 100m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second fastest women’s 100m of all time at the Eugene Diamond League. The Jamaican, who retained her 100m-200m title double in Tokyo, clocked a new world lead of 10.54 seconds. Only American Florence Griffith-Joyner has run faster, when she set her world record of 10.49 secs in 1988, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica