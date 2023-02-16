Sports

Barca, Man United renew rivalry on GOtv

Barcelona and Manchester United will renew their rivalry on Thursday night when both teams meet at Camp Nou for round 32 of the Europa League. Barcelona dropped to UEFA’s second tier competition from the Champions League having failed to qualify from their group with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Victoria Pizen. Although the Catalans currently sit at the top of the La Liga table, manager, Xavi Hernandez has admonished his team to be on their best form against a strong Manchester United team. “We analyzed Manchester United, and I can tell you: They are a great team. It will be very complicated,” Xavi told BarçaTV+ The host will be without two of their key players, Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets due to injury.

The game is set to broadcast on GOtv La Liga (ch 32) at 6:45pm. United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, has admitted that he would have preferred to challenge in the Europa League final “I think Barcelona and us as well would have preferred to play this match in the final,” Ten Hag told UEFA.com. “We are looking forward to it, it takes a lot of energy searching for that finish and it will be a great game.”

 

Sports

Man Utd looking to signing new forward – Ten Hag

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Erik Ten Hag said Manchester United are looking to bring in a new forward to plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure from the Premier League club in the wake of an explosive interview with TalkTV. Ronaldo said, in the interview with Piers Morgan last month, he felt betrayed by […]
Sports

Pressure mounts on Osimhen as striker fires blank again

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is beginning to feel the pressure at his new Serie A side Napoli after he failed to score again in Azzurri’s 2-1 win at Benevento on Sunday.   The Nigerian striker played for 90 minutes but he neither scored nor provided the assists that earned his side the 2-1 win […]
Sports

Basketball Clinic ends in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A basketball developmental clinic ended in Gombe, Gombe State at the weekend.   The two-day talent hunt which was co-sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria was under the auspices of Adamu Yola Foundation in conjunction with the Jordan Nwora Foundation with all-round development of youths in sports and academic plus social development as the […]

