Barca players vote Messi to continue as captain

Barcelona players have voted for Lionel Messi to remain captain for the new season.

Messi, who asked to leave only a few weeks ago, will wear the armband next season. Something he has done ever since Andres Iniesta left the club.

In fact, the group of captains – and it’s order – is exactly the same as it was last season: Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto.

All four players are La Masia graduates and it will be the third season in a row that Busquets is the vice-captain.

The vote for Messi was held amongst the players, rather than any decision made by the board or coach Ronald Koeman.

And Koeman was happy to see Leo Messi have minutes in their friendly win against Nastic.

Messi picked up 45 minutes under his belt for the first time since his transfer saga.

“He’s shown the same spirit as in the first day,” the boss added.

“He’s training well and did the same on our day off.

“He knows that he has to improve physically, like everyone, but his quality speaks for itself.”

Like this: Like Loading...