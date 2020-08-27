Barca President: I will only leave, if…

Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly said he would leave the club if Lionel Messi publicly admits that he was the reason the Argentine wants to leave the club.

Spanish outlet, TV3, however, revealed that the Barcelona president said he would not call for early elections.

Instead, he will let the current board take over his responsibilities until the voting planned for March.

Barcelona President wants Messi to reveal the reasons he wanted to leave the club which the Argentine has not yet done.

