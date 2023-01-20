Barca, Real through to Copa del Rey quarters

Barcelona comfortably made it through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing third-tier side Ceuta.

Raphinha curled home in the first half, while Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second period, converting from close range and stroking in for 5-0.

In between, 20-year-old Ansu Fati added a superb solo effort and midfielder Franck Kessie powerfully headed home.

Real Madrid also progressed to the last eight, staging a stunning second-half comeback to win 3-2 at Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men had fallen 2-0 behind in the first half courtesy of goals from Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze.

But the visitors responded in superb fashion, as Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao drew them level before Dani Ceballos netted the winner four minutes from time.

Real are in the last 16 of the Champions League and travel to Liverpool in the first leg on 21 February.

Meanwhile, Barca are aiming for a league and cup double and are three points clear of Real at the top of La Liga.

Managed by their former star midfielder Xavi, Barcelona are also in the play-off round of the Europa League, hosting Manchester United in the first leg on February 16.

