Sports

Barca, Real through to Copa del Rey quarters

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Barcelona comfortably made it through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing third-tier side Ceuta.

Raphinha curled home in the first half, while Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second period, converting from close range and stroking in for 5-0.

In between, 20-year-old Ansu Fati added a superb solo effort and midfielder Franck Kessie powerfully headed home.

Real Madrid also progressed to the last eight, staging a stunning second-half comeback to win 3-2 at Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men had fallen 2-0 behind in the first half courtesy of goals from Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze.

But the visitors responded in superb fashion, as Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao drew them level before Dani Ceballos netted the winner four minutes from time.

Real are in the last 16 of the Champions League and travel to Liverpool in the first leg on 21 February.

Meanwhile, Barca are aiming for a league and cup double and are three points clear of Real at the top of La Liga.

Managed by their former star midfielder Xavi, Barcelona are also in the play-off round of the Europa League, hosting Manchester United in the first leg on February 16.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Judo class puts seven-year-old in a coma

Posted on Author Reporter

  The case of a boy who is fighting for his life after being slammed to the floor 27 times during judo practice by his coach and classmate has shocked Taiwan – but it has also highlighted what critics say is a culture of turning a blind eye to abuse against children. Wei Wei* is […]
Sports

Emefiele charges players as Ogunsakins shine at CBN JTT

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ogunsakin brothers, Seyi and Seun, were the cynosure of all eyes as the final of the 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament (JTT) ended in Lagos on Sunday. Seyi who is younger defeated David Edwards 6-4, 4-love retired to win the U-12 category.   His elder brother Seun walloped Muhammed Idris until he […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo fumes as Serbia snatch draw with Portugal, Belgium held

Posted on Author Reporter

    Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch before fulltime when he was denied a clear stoppage-time winner in a 2-2 draw in Serbia, while Belgium were held 1-1 by the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Ronaldo threw off the captain’s armband and headed for the tunnel when his effort was cleared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica