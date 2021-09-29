Barca receive £1.2bn offer from Dubai company to write off club’s debts

FC Barcelona have reportedly received a £1.2bn offer to stabilise the Catalan club and write off their substantial debt that has caused havoc over the summer.

The La Liga giants had to part with one of the all-time greats over the summer, as financial issues at Barcelona ensured that under league rules, they couldn’t afford to re-sign Lionel Messi.

In an attempt to lower their wage bill, the club also let Antione Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid, with Emerson Royal and Junior Firpo heading to the Premier League.

The club has been in a terrible state, but a company from Dubai could revive the club.

It was a whirlwind summer at Barcelona, mainly led by the Messi saga, but it became soon known that the club were in a dire financial state and president Joan Laporta publicly announced that his side are undergoing a huge rebuild to save the club.

However, Laporta’s task may become a whole lot easier as according to the program ‘El Curubito’, from ‘8tv’ in Spain, a company from Dubai has offered Barca to buy the entirety of their debt with €1.5billion (£1.2bn).

*Courtesy: mirror.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...