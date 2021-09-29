Sports

Barca receive £1.2bn offer from Dubai company to write off club’s debts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

FC Barcelona have reportedly received a £1.2bn offer to stabilise the Catalan club and write off their substantial debt that has caused havoc over the summer.

The La Liga giants had to part with one of the all-time greats over the summer, as financial issues at Barcelona ensured that under league rules, they couldn’t afford to re-sign Lionel Messi.

In an attempt to lower their wage bill, the club also let Antione Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid, with Emerson Royal and Junior Firpo heading to the Premier League.

The club has been in a terrible state, but a company from Dubai could revive the club.

It was a whirlwind summer at Barcelona, mainly led by the Messi saga, but it became soon known that the club were in a dire financial state and president Joan Laporta publicly announced that his side are undergoing a huge rebuild to save the club.

However, Laporta’s task may become a whole lot easier as according to the program ‘El Curubito’, from ‘8tv’ in Spain, a company from Dubai has offered Barca to buy the entirety of their debt with €1.5billion (£1.2bn).

*Courtesy: mirror.co.uk

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 45 days in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Pulis has been dismissed by Sheffield Wednesday after being in charge for just 45 days. Pulis joined the Owls in November and secured just one victory from 10 league games. The Championship strugglers made the announcement late on Monday night, two days after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn, reports Sky Sports. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri […]
Sports

Gattuso defends misfiring Osimhen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Napoli Boss Gennaro Gattuso has jumped to defence of striker Victor Osimhen after yet another poor game on Thursday in the Europa League against Granada. Osimhen struggled all night as Napoli went down 2-0 to the Spanish side in the first leg tie in the round of 32 clash. The Partenopei were beaten by a […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Ronaldo, Fernandes score in Portugal win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a comfortable win against Israel. Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal’s opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time, reports the BBC. Joao Cancelo added […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica