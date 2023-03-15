Sports

Barca to wear Rosalia 'Motomami' logo on Clasico shirt

Barcelona will wear a logo from Spanish pop singer Rosalia on their shirt for this weekend’s El Clasico against Real Madrid, in place of the Spotify symbol, the Catalans said on Wednesday.

It is the second time this season Barcelona have changed their shirt for the Clasico, wearing Canadian rapper Drake’s “OVO Owl” logo at the Santiago Bernabeu in October, with Madrid winning 3-1.

As part of Barcelona’s sponsorship deal agreed in 2022 with music streaming platform Spotify, worth around 280 million euros ($299 million) across four years, the club can put different artists in the spotlight on their shirt.

Rosalia is one of Spain’s most successful singers and has twice been named the country’s woman of the year by Forbes.

The image on the front of Barcelona’s shirt will be her “Motomami” logo, which was the name of her third studio album, released in 2022.

“Barca and Spotify have picked Rosalia because it is a year ago this month that her album Motomami was released, a record that has stretched the boundaries of contemporary music,” Barca said before Sunday’s game at Camp Nou.

“Rosalia was the top streamed born in Spanish territory artist worldwide on Spotify in 2022, and plays of her songs on the service increased by 110 per cent year over year.

“In 2022 she was the most played female artist in the city of Barcelona.”

The club did not sell replica shirts with the Drake logo on but are releasing 1899 editions of this strip, as well as 22 limited edition jerseys with glow-in-the-dark lettering, retailing at 1 999.99 euros ($2 136) each.

Barcelona’s women’s team will also wear the special Motomami kit in their clash with Real Madrid on March 25 in Liga F.

*Courtesy: AFP

