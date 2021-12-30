Barca trio test positive for COVID-19

…Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta also tests positive, to miss Man City game

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday’s trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for Covid-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday. The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week. “Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for Covid-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” Barcelona said in a statement. Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on December 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for Covid-19, the club said on Wednesday. Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City. “Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said in a statement.

