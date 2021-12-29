Sports

Barca trio test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta also tests positive, to miss Man City game

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi are set to miss Sunday’s trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for Covid-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The Catalans have been hit by a number of cases in their squad, with Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returning positive tests this week.

“Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for Covid-19 after PCR tests on the squad. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on December 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for Covid-19, the club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Arteta previously tested positive in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic forced the Premier League to shut down for more than three months.

The 39-year-old is also the latest Premier League manager to test positive after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.

A record 103 positive Covid-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period.

Britain reported a record 129 471 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ogunjobi sets NPFL target with Go Round FC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kamoru Ogunjobi has aired his ambition to help Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Go Round FC secure promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season. The defender has become a talismanic figure at Omoku featuring in his club 14 NNL games with two assists, the former My People FC defender has accumulated 1,260 […]
Sports

Super Eagles expected to beat Sierra Leone -Pinick

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Ahead of the November 13 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra-Leone scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo State capital, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinick Monday said the Super Eagles would defeat the Sierra Leone counterparts. Pinick spoke shortly after inspecting facilities at the stadium in the company […]
Sports

Some people haven’t forgiven Dick Tiger over Nigerian Civil war – son

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says late boxer is celebrated by foreigners, forgotten by his people   Tuesday, 14th of December 2021, will be the commemoration of the 50 years anniversary of the burial of Dick Tiger, a renowned Nigerian boxer, who conquered the world in his days. Born as Richard Ihetu, on August 14, 1929,   Tiger held the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica