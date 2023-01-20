Sports

Barca’s Depay set to complete Atletico transfer

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay appeared to be on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid as he was spotted wearing the club’s colours while training under manager Diego Simeone on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Dutch international has been linked with a move to Atletico for the last few days, with several reports by the Spanish media suggesting that the deal was close to be done.

Although an official announcement has yet to be made by either club, Depay took part in Thursday’s training with Atletico, a move that the club said was made with the permission of Barcelona as the transfer is expected to be completed in the next few hours.

Although Barcelona beat Ceuta in a last-16 Copa del Rey match later on Thursday, Depay was given permission to fly to Madrid. Spanish media reported that after he passed his medical with Atletico, he asked to join his future teammates in the practice field.

Atletico expect that Depay will be available to play as early as Saturday, when they host Valladolid in LaLiga.

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2021 and signed a two-year deal.

Spanish media said he would sign a two-year deal with Atletico for a 3 million euros ($3.25 million) transfer fee.

Depay played 42 games for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals, but he fell out of favour with manager Xavi Hernandez after the club signed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski last year.

 

Reporter

