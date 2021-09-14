Sports

Barcelona can win Champions League without Messi –Busquets

Sergio Busquets admits that Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona came as a “shock”, but he is convinced that the La Liga giants can compete for Champions League glory without the iconic Argentine in their ranks.

 

The Blaugrana saw the sixtime Ballon d’Or winner walk away from Camp Nou as a free agent over the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain embracing the opportunity to acquire the all-time great.

 

Barca’s loss has been their gain, but Busquets is eager to see everyone in Catalunya move on and find other ways of claiming major silverware without the South American superstar leading the charge.

 

Busquets told reporters when quizzed on Messi’s exit: “It was a shock, for everything that Leo gave to Barca and personally to me.

 

“It was an accumulation of emotions that were difficult to digest, but we have to try to change the story. We are at the beginning of the season and we’ll have to get used to playing without Leo.”

 

During a record-setting stint at Barca, Messi helped to secure four Champions League crowns – with the last of those coming in 2014-15. His absence will hit Ronald Koeman’s plans hard as another European adventure is about to start, but Busquets believes continental glory is there to be shot at.

