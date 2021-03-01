Sports

Barcelona club offices searched, arrests made

Barcelona’s offices were searched on Monday morning and Catalan police made an unconfirmed number of arrests.
Police said detentions were made but did not say who or how many people were taken into custody, reports Sky Sports.
However, unconfirmed reports have it that ex-president Josep Bartomeu was one of those arrested.
The club said authorities were at the team’s headquarters but did not provide any more details.
The operation was related to last year’s Barcagate, in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Barcelona had denied accusations that it hired and overpaid a company to make negative comments about its own players and opponents on social media in order to boost the image of senior club officials.
The company was accused of using fake social media accounts to discredit opposition figures when they expressed views that went against the club. Some of the figures supposedly included players such Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, as well as former coach Pep Guardiola.
The club later released an independent audit report showing that there was no wrongdoing.
Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned last year amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi. The club has been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.

