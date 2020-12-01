Sports

Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts, announce presidential election schedule

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election.
Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save as much as €190m (£170m/$227m) following significant losses to revenue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The managing commission would like to publicly thank the footballers, coaches and employees for their understanding, their commitment and their help to the organisation to make possible this fundamental agreement to guarantee the club’s immediate sustainability,” a club statement said.
“The managing commission considers this to be a great step on the road to dealing with the extraordinary circumstances in which the organisation finds itself due to the global pandemic which has affected everyone since March of this year.”
Meanwhile, Barcelona’s presidential election will take place on January 24.
The date means the new president will only have one week to act before the end of the January transfer window. Lionel Messi, however, is free to negotiate with clubs from January 1, with his contract set to expire in the summer.
Incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu and the board of directors resigned in October just days before a scheduled vote of no confidence.
Former president Joan Laporta announced earlier on Monday he will stand as a candidate, describing his attempted return to office as “the great challenge of my life”.
The other candidates expected to stand are Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Lluis Fernandez Ala, Agusti Benedito, Pere Riera and Victor Font, who is considered the favourite.
Former vice president Emili Rousaud, ex-director Xavi Vilajoana and former Girona president Jordi Roche are also said to be considering running.
Barca confirmed on Monday the electoral campaign will be held from January 15 to 22 before the election day takes place two days later.
As per an agreement with the regional Catalonian government, polling stations will be located in Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Girona, Andorra, Madrid, Seville and Palma, for those who cannot vote at the Camp Nou offices.
Usually, the election takes place only at Camp Nou, but changes have been made to help comply with coronavirus protocols.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

New date emerges for Fury-Wilder III

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight is being targeted for December 19 with locations “all over the world” still in the running, according to Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs. Wilder is contracted to another WBC heavyweight championship match-up before Fury can face his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte or stage an undisputed title fight […]
Sports

Man United report £70m loss due to pandemic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said the club are having to adapt to “significant economic ramifications” of the coronavirus pandemic after they announced a severe hit to their revenue with net debt rising by 133 per cent.   The club released their quarter four financial results on Wednesday which highlighted the full impact the […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves beat Arsenal at Emirates, compound Arteta woes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves recovered from a nasty head injury to top scorer Raul Jimenez to secure their first win at Arsenal since 1979. Mexico striker Jimenez had come off worse in a sickening clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz after an Arsenal corner in the opening exchanges and was treated on field for 10 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: