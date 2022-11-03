Sports

Barcelona great, Pique, to retire at weekend

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he is to retire from football after his final game at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who came through the ranks at Barcelona and had a four-year spell with Manchester United, made the announcement in a video posted on social media.

Barca will play Almeria in La Liga for Pique’s last match, reports the BBC.

“I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be,” he said.

Pique was a youth player with Barca until 2004 when he signed for Manchester United. He was a fringe player for the Red Devils when they won the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08, and rejoined the Catalan giants in 2008.

During his time at Barcelona he has played more than 600 games and won 30 trophies, including eight La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Rey titles.

This season Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League and are second in La Liga, one point behind Real Madrid.

Pique retired from international football in 2018 after winning 102 caps for Spain, and claimed the 2012 European Championship and 2010 World Cup.

He added: “Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.

“And now that all that kid’s [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.”

He also teased he would return to Barca’s famous ground, saying: “You know me, sooner or later I will be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”

Barcelona’s financial crisis

Barcelona have debts of £1bn. In the summer Barca’s members – who own the club – voted in favour of allowing president Joan Laporta to execute some exceptional measures, which have become known as economic ‘levers’, in order to raise a significant cash injection.

However, many players including Pique were asked to take major wage cuts to aid the club.

But Barca failed to reach this season’s lucrative knockout stage of the Champions League and more cost-cutting may now need to take place.

Pique owns Spanish second division club Andorra and is a businessman outside football.

He is the founder and chair of Kosmos Tennis, who entered into a $3bn partnership with the International Tennis Federation in 2018.

In June, Pique announced his separation from his partner, singer Shakira, who he shares two children with.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, he is willing to forgo about 40m euros that was due over the remainder of his contract, which ran until 2024, but not what the club owes him from deferred payments during the pandemic.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

‘Contents on Top Sport TV totally free’

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, has hinted that Top Sports is a free to air sports dedicated channel on Moreplex TV, which recently secured the broadcast rights to bring top football matches into Nigerian homes starting with Euro 2021 from June 11. In addition to this, the company disclosed that customers […]
Sports

Delta 2022: MOC in Asaba for technical meeting, facilities inspection

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the build-up to the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 continues, a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee, the Local Organising Committee and other stakeholders of the event will hold today (Friday) in Asaba. The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10. According to the secretary of the […]
Sports

Ogunsakin steals show at CBN Tennis tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin 14, ‘stole the show” at the grand finale of the 2021 CBN Junior Tennis Championship when he won the boys’ 16 and boys’ 14 titles in one day, with a full display of his prodigious talent.   Ogunsakin, popularly called ‘Nadal’ by his ever increasing fan base because he has the same skill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica