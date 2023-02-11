Sports

Barcelona, Napoli, EPL matches to air on GOtv

Italian Serie A leaders, Napoli and Spanish LaLiga table toppers, Barcelona, will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on their opponents this weekend. Victor Osimhen’s Napoli seem to be the most in-form team in Europe’s top five leagues, having won fifty-six out of a possible sixty-three points in the Serie A this season. The Nigerian currently tops the goals scorers’ chart with sixteen goals, while Napoli are thirteen points clear of second placed Inter Millan.

Napoli looks good to win their first Serie A title in 33 years and will aim to extend their lead when they face Cremonese on Sunday, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 8:35pm. In the Spanish LaLiga, Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona will be aiming to extend their eight points lead at the top when they travel to sixth placed Villarreal on Sunday.

The match will be live on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv Channel 32), at 9pm. Real Madrid are away at the FIFA Clubs World Cup, meaning a win for Barcelona will open an eleven-points gap between the top two teams. Other week 21 LaLiga actions on GOtv include, Sevilla Vs Mallorca on (GOtv Channel 32), at 6:30pm, followed by Valencia vs Athletic Club Bilbao on same channel at 9:30pm, while Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid will be live on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv Channel 32), at 4:15pm on Sunday. Before Napoli’s match at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday, Serie A defending champions, AC Millan, will kick-off weekend action in the Serie A when they welcome Torino to the San Siro on Friday night. The match will air on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 8:35pm. On Saturday, Empoli will face Spezia, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 2:50pm, Mourinho’s Roma will travel to Leece, showing on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 5:50pm. Thirty-six times champions, Juventus, will face Fiorentina, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33), at 5:50pm on Sunday.

In the English Premier League, Fulham will host Nottingham Forest, showing on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31), at 4pm on Saturday, while the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton will be live on the same channel at 9pm on Monday.

 

