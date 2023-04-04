Barcelona Situation Extremely Serious – UEFA Reveals

The President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin has said that Barcelona’s refereeing scandal is one of the most serious incidents he has seen in football since he became involved with it.

UEFA had last month opened a formal investigation into Barcelona’s case for potential violation of the European football governing body’s legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a senior refereeing official.

Speaking in an interview with Slovenian Newspaper, Ceferin said, “I cannot comment directly on this for two reasons, firstly, because we have an independent disciplinary committee. And secondly, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail.

“However, I can say something. As far as I am informed, the situation is extremely serious. So serious that it is, in my opinion, one of the most serious (ones) in football since I have been involved in it.

Barcelona had allegedly paid referees monies worth huge sums of Euros through a proxy firm.

The alleged payments of 7.3 million euros ($7.96 million) were made by Barcelona from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, then-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish Football Association.

“At the level of the Spanish league, of course, the matter is out of date and cannot have competitive consequences, while the proceedings are ongoing at the level of the Spanish civil prosecutor’s office,” Ceferin added.

“The same applies to UEFA, nothing is time-barred here either.”

In a statement in February, the club denied any wrongdoing, saying it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with technical reports related to professional refereeing, which it claimed was a common practice among professional football clubs.

