Barcelona ‘to beat Chelsea to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde’

Barcelona are reportedly expected to win the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, edging out Chelsea who had been on the brink of the transfer on Friday.

Throughout the summer window, both clubs have been heavily linked with the France international, particularly Chelsea who have a long-standing interest.

Kounde is said to have been open to signing for either team, making the step up from Sevilla who he has represented for the past three seasons. Reports emerged on Friday that Chelsea had reached an agreement over a £55m fee with their counterparts at Sevilla, with personal terms not said to be an issue.

At the time, it was claimed that Barcelona had not put forward an official proposal with there being an acceptance that they could not match the bid from Chelsea. However, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona made the breakthrough with Sevilla on Saturday morning.

 

While a fee has not been disclosed, it is assumed that it is similar to what Chelsea have proposed, potentially with differences in the structure of the deal.

Romero adds that barring a late hitch, it is “99%” certain that the 23-year-old will make the switch to Camp Nou over the weekend. Should Barcelona be confirmed as Kounde’s next destination, it will represent their fifth high-profile addition of the summer after the arrivals of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

 

