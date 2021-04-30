Barcelona, Valencia Napoli, others clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

DStv and GOtv viewers can look forward to action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 30 April – 3 May 2021. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Valencia host Barcelona on the evening of Sunday 2 May at 8 pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32). With Barca in the midst of a tough title battle with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, they will need all three points from their trip to Estadio de Mestalla. The weekend’s action also sees a relegation six-pointer between Eibar and Deportivo Alaves from Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday afternoon at 1pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, while title hopefuls Atletico and Real will be in action late the same day. The Rojiblancos head to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to face relegation-threatened Elche at 3:15pm, while Los Blancos will welcome Osasuna to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at 8pm. Both on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga. Another tasty clash on the menu is the round-closing battle between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao on the evening of Monday 3 May at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, with the former looking to confirm a top-four finish and the latter hoping for a strong end to what has been an otherwise disappointing campaign – underlined by a heavy loss to Barcelona in the recent Copa del Rey final.

