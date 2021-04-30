Barcelona, Valencia Napoli, others clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

DStv and GOtv viewers can look forward to action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 30 April – 3 May 2021. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Valencia host Barcelona on the evening of Sunday 2 May at 8 pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32). With Barca in the midst of a tough title battle with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, they will need all three points from their trip to Estadio de Mestalla. The weekend’s action also sees a relegation six-pointer between Eibar and Deportivo Alaves from Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday afternoon at 1pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, while title hopefuls Atletico and Real will be in action late the same day. The Rojiblancos head to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to face relegation-threatened Elche at 3:15pm, while Los Blancos will welcome Osasuna to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at 8pm. Both on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga. Another tasty clash on the menu is the round-closing battle between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao on the evening of Monday 3 May at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, with the former looking to confirm a top-four finish and the latter hoping for a strong end to what has been an otherwise disappointing campaign – underlined by a heavy loss to Barcelona in the recent Copa del Rey final.
Related Articles
Fayemi approves Trust Fund Bill on sports
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the promulgation of Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) in the State. This according to the government came as an attempt to make sports in the state a reliable sector and capacity enhancement for the youths. Fayemi in a statement at the weekend by the General Manager, Ekiti State […]
UFC: Adesanya retains title with ease
Israel Adesanya expertly picked apart Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title and extend his perfect professional record to 20-0 at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi. The event marked a return to ‘UFC Fight Island’ and Adesanya made a second successful defence of his crown by finishing the previously undefeated Brazilian via a second-round […]
Former WWE star, Kamala, dies at 70
Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died, aged 70. Harris, who performed as ‘Kamala’ and was also nicknamed the ‘Ugandan Giant’, took on wrestling Superstars including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant during a career which spanned more than 20 years, reports The Evening Standard. The 6ft 7in star made his WWE […]
