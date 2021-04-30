Sports

Barcelona, Valencia Napoli, others clash on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

DStv and GOtv viewers can look forward to action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 30 April – 3 May 2021. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Valencia host Barcelona on the evening of Sunday 2 May at 8 pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32). With Barca in the midst of a tough title battle with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, they will need all three points from their trip to Estadio de Mestalla. The weekend’s action also sees a relegation six-pointer between Eibar and Deportivo Alaves from Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday afternoon at 1pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, while title hopefuls Atletico and Real will be in action late the same day. The Rojiblancos head to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero to face relegation-threatened Elche at 3:15pm, while Los Blancos will welcome Osasuna to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at 8pm. Both on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga. Another tasty clash on the menu is the round-closing battle between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao on the evening of Monday 3 May at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga, with the former looking to confirm a top-four finish and the latter hoping for a strong end to what has been an otherwise disappointing campaign – underlined by a heavy loss to Barcelona in the recent Copa del Rey final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fayemi approves Trust Fund Bill on sports

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the promulgation of Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) in the State. This according to the government came as an attempt to make sports in the state a reliable sector and capacity enhancement for the youths. Fayemi in a statement at the weekend by the General Manager, Ekiti State […]
Sports

UFC: Adesanya retains title with ease

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Israel Adesanya expertly picked apart Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title and extend his perfect professional record to 20-0 at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.   The event marked a return to ‘UFC Fight Island’ and Adesanya made a second successful defence of his crown by finishing the previously undefeated Brazilian via a second-round […]
Sports

Former WWE star, Kamala, dies at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died, aged 70.   Harris, who performed as ‘Kamala’ and was also nicknamed the ‘Ugandan Giant’, took on wrestling Superstars including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant during a career which spanned more than 20 years, reports The Evening Standard. The 6ft 7in star made his WWE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica