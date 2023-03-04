Sports

Barcelona, Valencia, Real, other matches live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After a shocking 1-0 defeat at Almeria last weekend, league leaders Barcelona will look to bounce back when they face Valencia in one of week 24 La Liga fixtures at Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona, who are currently top of the Spanish league table, will be looking to return smiles to the faces of their home fans when they host Valencia. They are currently on a two-game losing streak after losses to Almeria and Manchester United. The match will be live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Europa league last week after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the round’s second leg fixture at Old Trafford last week Thursday. Also on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on Super Sport La Liga (Ch. 32), Real Madrid will aim to secure an away win at Real Betis in an effort to cut the point deficit with league leaders Barcelona. Before Sunday’s games, fourth-placed Atletico Madrid will face Sevilla on Saturday in an attempt to displace third placed Real Sociedad, live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 9:00 p.m. To enjoy this clash and other La Liga matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours. Download MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

National Sports Festival shifted again

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Council on Sports commits to April date for event The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for February 14th- 28th has again been postponed till April.   This decision was reached after the emergency meeting of the National Council on Sports convened by the Minister of youth and sports who is the chairman […]
Sports

Eagles to get foreign coach before AFCON but Eguavoen leads team to Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Plans have reached an advanced stage for the Super Eagles to get a new foreign coach before they begin their 2021 AFCON campaign against Egypt next month. However, the new coach will only be in Cameroon as an “observer” and so allow caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen and his assistants tinker the team at the AFCON. […]
Sports

Man City ‘reach agreement’ to sign £51m Haaland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract, reports the BBC. The deal ends the club’s hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica