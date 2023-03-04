Barcelona, Valencia, Real, other matches live on GOtv

After a shocking 1-0 defeat at Almeria last weekend, league leaders Barcelona will look to bounce back when they face Valencia in one of week 24 La Liga fixtures at Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona, who are currently top of the Spanish league table, will be looking to return smiles to the faces of their home fans when they host Valencia. They are currently on a two-game losing streak after losses to Almeria and Manchester United. The match will be live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch. 32) at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Europa league last week after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the round’s second leg fixture at Old Trafford last week Thursday. Also on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on Super Sport La Liga (Ch. 32), Real Madrid will aim to secure an away win at Real Betis in an effort to cut the point deficit with league leaders Barcelona. Before Sunday’s games, fourth-placed Atletico Madrid will face Sevilla on Saturday in an attempt to displace third placed Real Sociedad, live on Super Sport La Liga (Ch.32) at 9:00 p.m. To enjoy this clash and other La Liga matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours. Download MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.
