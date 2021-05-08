Back Page Columnist

Barcelona vs Atletico: Friends turn foes as Messi, Suarez clash in La Liga decider

There is no footballer in the world who has assisted Lionel Messi more often than Luis Suárez at Barcelona; that statistics represent the depth of their friendship on and off the pitch but the two friends will suspend their relationship when the Uruguayan’s new side Atletico visit Camp Nou for a match that will likely decide the winner of La Liga this season.

Barca are currently third in the table, level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, while Atletico are two points clear at the summit as the race for the title heads for its final straight and the outcome of this tie will largely determine who is crowned the champions of Spain. Alongside another South American, Neymar, Messi, and Suarez produced magic moments at Camp Nou and the Argentine legend cut a figure of a frustrated man when his Uruguayan friend left Barcelona last summer in an acrimonious manner.

The Uruguayan provided 47 assists for the Argentine in the six years that they spent together at FC Barcelona, where they displayed such great chemistry from prac – tically the first time they stepped onto the pitch as teammates. Messi, meanwhile, set up 39 Suárez goals over those years and the pair combined for a total of 478 goals during their time together at the Camp Nou. They lifted 13 trophies together, including four LaLiga Santander titles and one Champions League.

These two players both feature on the podium of the top goalscorers in the history of FC Barcelona. Messi leads the way with over 700 goals, 280 of which he scored during the Suárez era, while Suárez is third on 198. Only fellow legend László Kubala splits them, which shows just how tremendously productive the South American duo have been at the Camp Nou, producing numbers that hadn’t been seen in almost 70 years and outperforming other illustrious names like César Rodríguez. The pair’s relationship goes beyond the field of play.

The two strikers were neighbours in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Castelldefels and their children went to the same school. Suárez has been a driving force of Atleti’s title charge, even though he has only managed three goals in his most recent 11 games.

With 19 goals in 28 league appearances overall in 2020-21, Suárez is averaging 0.79 per 90 minutes. Only Messi has a better rate (0.92), the top scorer in the league with 28, and perhaps the most in-form player since the turn of the year. Since January 1, Messi has scored 21 goals in 18 games, more than anyone else in Europe’s top five leagues. So, all eyes will be on the two friends at Camp Nou but who will take the glory? That will be found out after 90 minutes.

Our Reporters

