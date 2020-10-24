Sports

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: LaLiga, world football brace for first El Clasico as StarTimes airs game live

The first LaLiga ElClasico of the 2020/21 season sees both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid come into the game after suffering surprise defeats last weekend, when the ultra-competitive nature of LaLiga Santander was again shown by deserved victories for Getafe CF and Cadiz CF.

 

Defending champions Real Madrid remain just a point off the top of the early LaLiga Santander standings after losing 1-0 at home to newly promoted Cadiz last Saturday, while Barça’s defeat by the same scoreline at a typically rugged Getafe leaves the Catalans a further three points back, down in an unfamiliar ninth position.

 

Another factor to consider is the staggered start to the 2020/21 campaign meaning thatLos Blancos still have one game in hand on current joint leaders Real Sociedad and Villarreal, while Barcelona have played two games fewer at this point.

 

There are few matches – if any – that grab the world footballing headlines as much as the El Clásico.

 

Africa’s leading digital-TV operator, StarTimes airs all the best action from the La Liga (French commentary) and it hardly gets better than the El Clásico.

 

For both teams, the league has not been going according to plan.

 

Barcelona fans are worried that their star performer – Lionel Messi – has found scoring much more difficult than in previous seasons and after scoring from the penalty spot in their season-opener against Villarreal, has now gone three matches without finding the net.

 

Messi at his best in an El Clásico is something that Barcelona fans will be hoping for. No other player has scored more goals in the matches between the two clubs – Messi has 26 goals, 18 of which were in the league – and he comfortably beats Real Madrid legends Alfredo Di Stéfano and Cristiano Ronaldo by eight goals

 

