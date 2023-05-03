Sports

Barcelona’s Director of Football to leave at end of the season

Barca added that Alemany had agreed to complete the first team’s transfer business in the close season despite formally arranging to leaving the club on July 1.

The 60-year-old will depart to begin a new unspecified professional project after two years in the job.

“(Barcelona) President (Joan) Laporta has accepted this departure due to Mateu’s commitment to conduct the summer transfer business until the last moment and to be able to be consulted by the club whenever necessary,” Barca said in a statement.

Runaway LaLiga leaders Barcelona have 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to 14 points on Tuesday with a 1-0 home win over Osasuna.

*Courtesy: Reuters

