Barclays projects 5% global growth in 2021

Financial markets and economies around the world may see less elevated volatility in 2021, but they could remain at the mercy of COVID-19 developments, especially the vaccine rollout, Barclays has said. In its “Private Bank Outlook 2021” report released yesterday, the lender said it expects a growth rate of close to five percent next year, but that the economic landscape may change dramatically. “We expect a growth rate of close to five percent in 2021.

That said, some areas of the economic landscape may change dramatically. High government debt levels are a legacy to manage carefully and inflation is a risk to monitor,” the bank said. The bank said there has been “elevated uncertainty” this year and that it remains unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will evolve, “with major uncertainty still surrounding almost every aspect from a health, societal, economic and political perspective”. “Importantly, this applies to developing and deploying a safe, effective vaccine that will be key to the lifting of restrictions and the economic recovery,” it added.

