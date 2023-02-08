Barge operators mull partnership to enhance capacity

Barge operators are considering partnership with foreign firms they consider as threat because of stringent measures by government and lack of capacity to move containers from mother ports to various terminals, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) are currently facing the challenge of securing loans to acquire new vessels to ferry containers from the mother port to terminals. arges are long flat bottomed boats that are used to convey freights through lagoon, canals and rivers.

Constraints

It was revealed that some of their barges were in bad shape and could not ferry containers from one terminal to another, leading to loss of cargoes in the lagoon. Findings revealed that 80 per cent of the barges on Nigerian waters were locally made, leading to incessant accident and other challenges on the waters. Besides, most of the barges owned by local operators are not sea going and unable to withstand high tide.

Asian incursion

Because of these, BOAN explained that loan from banks could have give them opportunities to acquire vessels and dislodge Asians and other foreigners operating in their sector. According to the President of the association, Dr Bunmi Olumekun, the sector needs legislation that will protect them since barge operation is part of inland waters trade exclusively reserved for indigenous firms. He urged the National Assembly to make legislation that will make barge operation exclusive reserve for Nigerians, adding that the Federal Government should commit 20per cent of its railway budget to the development of inland water transportation, particularly barge operations. Olumekun stressed that it was important for BOAN members to compete favourably in 2023 and beyond. The president said that the association would have to partner with financial institutions for support at all times, saying that BOAN would embark on a visit to Antwerp Port to understudy barge operations in Belgium. He noted that they had better edge than Nigeria in barge operations. Notwithstanding, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has advised the operators to move from tug and tow craft to efficient selfpropelled barges as ship waiting time in the port is less than six hours.

Option

Miffed by the stringent measure put in place by regulator, NPA, the operators said that the only option was to rely on foreign barge owners to enable them participate in the movement of cargoes from the newly commissioned Lekki Deep Seaport to other port. According to the Chief Executive of Bomarah Group of Companies, Hajia Bola Muse, it has become necessary for the local operators to collaborate with foreign owners of barges to operate at the new deep ports. Also, Muse stressed that plans were afoot to pool resources together by local operators to purchase sea-going barges to enable them participate in lifting cargoes from the port. She explained that since local barge operators do not have the required facility, there was need to collaborate with foreigners to commence operations. Muse stressed that the barge operators were set to commence as soon as activities begin in Lekki Deep Seaport. She explained: “That is not a big deal, we are collaborating with foreigners to start. Even though some of us have barges that go to Cotonou, Warri and other places, we still need the ones that are more standard than what we have right now.”

Measures

In 2022, because of the various challenges faced by the operators, NPA threatened tha without the appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company, no barge would be allowed to operate at the seaports. The authority said that it would delist some barge operators over their failure to meet up with standards. For instance, the authority’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said in Lagos that NPA had frozen licensing of some barges until it reviews the current ones, noting that those that meet its requirements would be licensed. He said: “We have seen videos of containers falling off barges at berth; we have seen barges sinking also. So, it is not the number of barges that is important, it is the quality of the barges. “We would create standards, ensure quality and start increasing the numbers with the same quality. I believe that shortly we would allow those that met our requirements to have licenses but we are not adding new ones.” Following the measures, the authority added that operators must seek clarification from the NPA harbour master if the masters of the tugs to be deployed would require Pilotage Exemption Certificates (PEC) and ensure same where required.

Requirement

It said: “The operators shall submit N50million unconditional bank bond in favour of the NPA to qualify for this operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter. At the commencement of any towage operation, port operations or signal station shall be informed so as to factor the movement into the traffic management within the channel to avoid the risk of collision. The operator shall furnish the traffic department of the port with monthly report on its activities, a copy of which should be referred to the office of the assistant general manager, operations and headquarters for record purpose. Also, NPA stressed the need for the operators to come for certification of their barges in order to ascertain the health of the barges they use to avoid accidents on the nation’s waterways. The authority said that it would do a comprehensive profile of all barge operators, which will highlight the carriers’ corporate name for easy identification, especially in line with efforts to check the deployment of dilapidated barges that are in poor state and do not meet the minimum standards for barges and tugboats.

Last line

Regulatory agencies must ensure that substandard vessels are not registered and they must not be allowed to operate on Nigerian waters in

