Barge operators seek FG’s funding to tap $3bn waterways resources

The Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) has asked government to provide funds to enable them tap the $3 billion resources in the country’s barge sector. The association also raised the alarm that Asians and other foreigners had started aquiring major waterfronts, especially around Badagry area of Lagos. It urged the National Assembly to make legislation that will make barge operation exclusively reserved for Nigerians. Also, it called on the Federal Government to commit 20 per cent of its railway budget to the development of inland water transportation, particularly barge operation.

The President of BOAN, Dr Bunmi Olumekun, said in Lagos that such financial commitment would help government to tap the huge barge resources that worth over $3 billion dollar for the country. He said: “Barge operation is $3 billion investments added to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We have not tapped what we are supposed to get from the industry. Barging requires a lot of capital; we cannot do it alone. Government needs to come to our aid. We will appreciate it if government can dedicate 20 per cent of the railway funding to water transportation. “The maritime bank is a welcome development. We can easily get loan at one digit interest.

Asians have bought over all the land along Agbara to Badagry waterways in Lagos for terminal purposes with interest- free loans. We don’t want to be left behind. Bonded terminals were used and dumped by government. Nobody is patronising them. “We need a legislation to regulate barge operation to make barging a local content strictly for Nigerians. All our barges are locally made in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt and a lot of companies are coming into barge construction.

The industry must be protected to save over five thousand jobs in the industry.” Olumekun, who urged the state governments to invest in water transportation, commended the efforts of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on the regulation of barge business, saying that barge operators in the last three years moved three million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) in and out of ports in Lagos. He described the Lekki Port as a messiah as it would create a lot of business opportunities for my members.

He said: “We need to put in a lot of things in place. What happened in Apapa should not happen at Lekki.” Also, Prince Daniel Eze, the Public Relations Officer of BOAN, said that some terminal operators have begun to open up open barge operation department. He said: “We want a legislative act that forbids foreigners and terminal operators from doing barging.”

It would be recalled that NPA and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had said that barges operating on Nigerian waters must be insured before they could ferry cargoes through the inland water ways. Before the decision was taken, it was learnt that many containers ferried by some barges were dropped inside lagoon due to negligence of the operators using substandard vessels. While NPA emphasised that the barges and cargoes must have appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company, NIWA also insisted that it would make quality insurance cover compulsory for all barge and the cargoes they carry. Meanwhile, NPA has said that it would do a comprehensive profile of all barge operators, which would highlight the carriers’ corporate name for easy identification, especially in line with efforts to check the deployment of dilapidated barges that are in poor state and do not meet the minimum standards for barges and tugboats.

