Baribote bombs Pinnick over Anambra FA election

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has been accused of using his position to settle political scores with Ifeanyi Ubah after the NFF cancelled the election that returned the Senator as the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association.

The NFF nullified the election, citing the failure of the electoral body to obtain the confirmation of the federation before going ahead with the polls. Defending why the NFF annulled the election and set up a Caretaker Committee Pinnick in a 90 seconds video said, “They are meant to write a letter to the NFF intimating us on what they want to do and how they want to achieve it because you can recall because of Covid-19 all football activities for now have been suspended. NFF cannot come out tomorrow to say that they have resumed football activities which also include any form of gathering in conducting an election.

“The next we heard was that there was an election in Anambra, no supervision from the NFF and no correspondence to the federation. You cannot say that we don’t have a say over our affiliate. So, if you want to have an election our member must be there. Four years ago when they had an election, we had a member of the NFF executive committee, Ibrahim Gusau, that was there.

However, former chiarman of the Nigeria Premier League Rumson Baribote said Pinnick comments were false and misleading. He said it was an open truth that there is no love lost between Pinnick abd the proprietor of IfeanyiUbah Football Club but it was wrong to use his position to settle political point. He said: “In the interview on TV, he said sporting activities have been suspended in Nigeria, and I asked, did he remember that the same NFF through the league body organise virtual meeting of clubs and adopt clubs that will represent Nigeria in the continent using the PPG format? “I have to also remind him that the same NFF directed the national league to have their Congress to decide no relegation no promotion just few weeks ago.

