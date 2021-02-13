Bariga Photo Festival kicks-off with training, monthly walk

After a successful first edition held in October 2019, the Bariga Photo Festival returns this year in October, for its second edition, as the event could not hold last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As part of the plans leading to the festival this year, CANON/MARIASHA in collaboration with the Footprints Of David present the Bariga Photo festival which trains about 20 budding photographers monthly beginning from February 2021.

“This would be followed up by a monthly photo walk from the month of the training commencement till October 2021,” founder and creative director of Footprints of David, Seun Awobajo, stated in a statement. He added that during the Photo walk, both the trainee and other participating photographers would embark on a practical works as “Photo walk” to document good images from Bariga environs.

Taking interesting images around the Bariga vicinity for the purpose of documentation – and on the larger front, aimed at integrating the images as part of the ongoing Bariga re-branding campaign of the My Bariga My Pride initiative. Awobajo said: “This is also a deliberate approach to constructively retell the online presence of Bariga community with positive image representations. “After the maiden edition, the Bariga Photo walk continues in line with its primary aim of being a voice of hope and a weapon of creativity reconstruction.

“The Bariga Photo walk always attracts top notch photographers and photo journalist in and around the Bariga community using the creative impetus to support this noble idea in creating memories and narratives that transcends the shores of our land. “We have on our list this year (Mr. Akin Alabi, Mr. Shola Animashaun, Mr. Gabriel Onude, Dr. Akintunde Akinleye). In the year of its conception, Awobajo inaugurated the Bariga Photo walk to birth the first ever annual Bariga Photo Festival which has become a yearly commune of photographers, photo lovers, journalists, revelers, documentarists, among others.

“Come April ending, there would be a photo exhibition from the Bariga Photo walk. This would also be a prelude to the upcoming Bariga Photo Festival in October 2021. “We employ all coporate sponsors and partners to enjoin us on this new voyage to prepare the ‘Bariga of our dream’, ‘My Bariga My Pride’.

Like this: Like Loading...