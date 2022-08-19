Barkindo appointed Research Fellow, International Religious Freedom Policy

The Religious Freedom Institute (RFI) in Washington DC, United States, has appointed a Nigerian, Fr. Atta Barkindo, as Senior Research Fellow for International Religious Freedom Policy. Barkindo is currently the Executive Director of The Kukah Centre, Abuja. New Telegraph learnt that the appointment stems from Barkindo’s contributions to research on peace and conflict management.

Among other things, Barkindo will be part of a team of senior fellows who will contribute to the work of RFI – a team that includes individuals such as former U.S. diplomats and past government officials from Canada and Pakistan. Barkindo will also consult in an advisory capacity on RFI initiatives, write articles for RFI’s publication on a quarterly basis; participate in RFI conferences and republish articles works on religious freedom as opportunities arise. In a letter addressed to Barkindo, the RFI said he will be working on projects of common interest as they collaborate to raise awareness and galvanize action for peace and religious freedom in West Africa. Executive Vice President, Religious Freedom Institute, Eric Patterson, who endorsed the letter, said the International Religious Freedom Policy Action Team is dedicated to championing religious freedom for everyone, everywhere across the world.

