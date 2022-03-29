Business

Barkindo, others to brainstorm at UAE summit

OPEC Secretary-General and Chief Coordinator of the 23-member countries, OPEC+, Dr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, is in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Government Summit (WGS) and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum (GEF) holding in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, between March 27 and 30.
The OPEC Chief, at the invitation of the UAE government, is “a Distinguished Speaker” at the WGS.
WGS is an intellectual hub and catalyst for shaping a better future, said a letter of invitation to Barkindo signed, on behalf of the UAE Government, by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application, HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, emphasising, “your participation at this important event will be invaluable in strengthening our joint efforts in advancing global priorities.”
Guests from over 190 countries at WGS will include heads of government, senior parliamentarians, select heads of international organisations, decision makers, distinguished academicians, industry leaders, ministers, among others.
Past Distinguished Speakers at the Summit, included HE Barrack Obama, President of United States, Hon Norendra Modi, PM of India and HE Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General.
Also in the UAE, Barkindo will brainstorm with other global energy leaders at the GEF, Abu Dhabi, where he will speak on, “Oil and Gas in a Net-Zero World.”
The theme of his lecture has been a cerebral discourse in the global arena particularly in the realm of the energy transition phenomenon and the climate change debates.

 

