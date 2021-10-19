Business

Barkindo, Sylva, others speak at NAEC’s confab

Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, are expected to speak at the 2021 edition of the Association of Energy Correspondents ( NAEC). They would speak on the theme: “Energy Transition and Future for Nigerian Oil and Gas.”

 

The theme is in line with Federal Government’s directives for 2021 and 2013.

 

The directives are titled: ‘A Decade Of Gas in Nigeria’. Others are the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Kolo Kyari, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engineer Sarki Auwalu, and chief executive officers of Mobil, Shell, Total, Chevron, Oando, Addax and other notable oil companies.

 

Also confirmed to speak at the yearly conference are the director-generals, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) among others. NAEC Chairman, Mr Olu Phillips, said the conference would be both physical and virtual in view of the pandemics ravaging the world.

