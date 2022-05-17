News Top Stories

Baro Port: Buhari, APC ‘played Niger 419’ –Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal  has described the commissioning of the Baro Port by President Muhammadu Buhari as dubious, saying “Buhari played you 419!” Tambuwal said this yesterday when he paid a visit to Niger PDP delegates to solicit their votes at the party’s secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital.

 

According to him: “What President Muhammadu Buhari did to Niger State when he came for the commissioning of the Baro Port that is not in existence is 419. “Today as I am talking to you, is there anything like Baro Port working? The APC government, led by Buhari, did Niger State 419, they lied because they wanted to get votes.”

 

Furthermore, Tambuwal assured that he will not be an absentee President  adding that: “I shall be there 24/7 to deliver on the mandate of the people.” He stated that the challenge the PDP has is to put forward a credible candidate that can deliver votes and win the 2023 elections adding that he can deliver for the PDP.

 

The aspirant said he was a unifier and has the capacity to bring people together and unite them no matter the situation. He appealed to the people to consider his candidature adding that the work he has done in his state is an indication that he has what it takes to restructure Nigeria.

 

In his response, the Niger State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji said the delegates will not consider any presidential aspirant who did not visit the state to consult with them.

 

Accordingly, he said: “Anyone who visits us has shown that he respects us. It is disrespectful to assume the people would give their votes without consulting with them.

 

“We have agreed that any Presidential Aspirant who will not visit Niger State will not be considered to get any of our votes. Because you have come here today, we will consider you based on what you have told us. We believe that you will keep your word.”

 

Beji stated that Nigeria needs rescue and needs an energetic president who will be able to unite every tribe and religion adding that Tambuwal is the one who can achieve this.

 

