News

Barr: Trump ‘detached from reality’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The former US attorney general says he thought Donald Trump was “detached from reality” after the 2020 election, a congressional panel has heard.

Testimony from Bill Barr played at the January 6 Capitol riot inquiry revealed deep divisions at the Trump campaign over his election fraud claims, reports the BBC.

Two camps emerged – a “Team Normal” that accepted Trump’s loss, and loyalists who did not.

The panel has accused Trump of an attempted coup to remain in power.

The second of a series of public hearings, Monday’s session was preceded by the announcement that a star witness – Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien – would not be appearing because his wife had gone into labour.

Instead, his lawyer gave a statement on his behalf and Stepien’s previous private testimony was publicly played by the Democratic-led US House of Representatives select committee.

In it, Stepien revealed that members of Trump’s inner circle had advised him to not declare victory in the November 2020 election.

A faction of the campaign he dubbed “Team Normal” told the former president that he had lost the election, Stepien said, but another group refused to accept the outcome.

It became known as “Rudy’s team”, after former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was among the most vocal of Trump’s supporters to claim the election was stolen.

Both Stepien and another witness, former Trump adviser Jason Miller, testified that Giuliani appeared to be inebriated on the night of the election.

Miller said that even with results still coming in, Giuliani suggested that Trump “go and declare victory and say that we’d won it outright”.

Through a spokesman on Monday, Giuliani denied that he was intoxicated on election night, saying he did not know why Miller would “make such a false claim”.

Among those who warned the then-president not to declare victory was former Attorney General Bill Barr, who in videotaped testimony said that he had repeatedly told Trump there was no basis to claims of rigged voting machines or ballot “dumps” – which Barr referred to as “crazy stuff”.

Trump, however, refused to acknowledge these concerns and continued to spread fraud claims, Barr said. He testified that he was “demoralised” by his boss’ claims.

“I thought, ‘Boy if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with – he’s become detached from reality, if he really believes this stuff,'” he said.

The January 6 select committee is seeking to show that the ex-president’s election fraud claims directly led to an attack on the US Capitol.

“He and his closest advisers knew those claims were false,” California Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren said, referring to Trump. “But they continued to peddle them anyway”.

The committee is scheduled to hold more hearings on Wednesday and Thursday later this week.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa Assembly to govt, security agents: Fish out killers of APC chairman

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called on the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the killers of the state All Progressives Congress ( APC) Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo.   Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, made the demand after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. […]
News Top Stories

Service Chiefs: Nyiam, Junaid, Yakassai tackle Buhari

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Baba Negedu

A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed; a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari and human rights activist, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; as well as one of the survivors of the 1990 military coup, Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd), have all descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to sack the Service Chiefs. […]
News

Kaduna killings: SOKAPU gives conditions for peace

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Youth Wing on Saturday disclosed that they are worried about the unending crisis in the zone and have given condition for the restoration of peace in the area.   Addressing a press conference on what they called the “urgent need to secure and rebuild affected communities ravaged by herders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica