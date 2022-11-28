Barriers up in Shanghai as China Covid protests spread

Protests against strict Covid measures in China have spread to the biggest cities with protests late into Sunday evening.

Demonstrators gathered in the capital Beijing and the financial hub Shanghai, where some called for President Xi Jinping to resign, reports the BBC.

A long line of blue barriers has been placed along the road in Shanghai that has seen protests two nights in a row.

People are angry at Xi’s zero-Covid approach, which involves mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

The latest unrest follows a protest in the north-western city of Urumqi, where 10 people died in a tower block fire.

Protesters blamed lockdown rules for hampering rescue efforts, but authorities deny this.

