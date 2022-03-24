Barty makes shock tennis retirement

World number one Ashleigh Barty has shocked the sporting world by announcing she will retire from professional tennis at just 25. The Australian made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she was leaving to “chase other dreams”. She said she was “absolutely spent” and “physically I have nothing more to give”. “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” she said. “I know that people may not understand it. I’m OK with that. Because I know that Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be.” Barty won three Grand Slam singles events, including this year’s Australian Open in January.

