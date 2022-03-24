Barty makes shock tennis retirement

World number one Ashleigh Barty has shocked the sporting world by announcing she will retire from professional tennis at just 25. The Australian made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she was leaving to “chase other dreams”. She said she was “absolutely spent” and “physically I have nothing more to give”. “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” she said. “I know that people may not understand it. I’m OK with that. Because I know that Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be.” Barty won three Grand Slam singles events, including this year’s Australian Open in January.
Hosts Cameroon name squad for AFCON
Hosts Cameroon have named a 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9. Vincent Aboubakar will captain the Indomitable Lions, who last won the tournament in 2017 and are bidding for their sixth continental crown. Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Napoli midfielder Andre- Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bayern Munich forward […]
It’s five out of five for PSG in Ligue 1
Paris St-Germain made it five wins out of five in Ligue 1 this season as Ander Herrera’s double helped them to an emphatic home win over Clermont. PSG were without both Lionel Messi and Neymar following their late return from international duty but were still way too good for their opponents. Herrera struck twice […]
EPL: Chelsea go top after strolling to win against listless Newcastle
Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table, if only for a few hours, after a solid win at Newcastle United, their fifth straight victory in all competitions. Federico Fernandez’s own goal set the Blues on their way, the Argentine defender poking the ball over his own line while under pressure from […]
