Barty wins Yarra Valley Classic as Russia claims ATP Cup

Ash Barty didn’t play competitive tennis in almost a year. It seems like she didn’t miss a beat.

 

Top-rankedBartycashedinonherfirstchampionship point against Garbine Muguruza in the Yarra Valley Classic and Daniil Medvedev clinched the ATP Cup title for Russia within seconds of each other Sunday as the tuneup tournaments for the Australian Open were culminating the eve of the year’s first major.

 

After a hectic preparation, which included 14-day quarantines under strict COVID-19 pandemic regulations for the 1,200 or so players, coaches and staff who flew in for the Australian Open, the warmup week of tournaments was being capped with five finals and two semifinals.

 

Barty kicked it off by claiming her second WTA on home soil — just over a year after her first — with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Muguruza, the Australian Open runner-up last year. Barty hasn’t left Australia since the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic.

 

Instead of playing the U.S. Open or trying to defend her French Open title, she spent her time practicing, playing golf and doing things like watching her favourite football team win the Australian Football League.

