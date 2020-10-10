Baruwa accident: Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosion

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosions in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace.

This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the member representing Alimosho Constituency 1, Bisi Yusuf, brought before the House the incident of the explosion that rocked the Baruwa area of Ayobo, Ipaja, in which five lives were lost and many properties destroyed. Yusuf, while recounting the incident, explained that it was a bad Thursday for the people of Alimosho as the explosion not only destroyed properties worth millions of naira but also took lives.

The lawmaker noted that the House during the 8th Assembly came up with a resolution condemning siting gas plants within residential areas but that the resolution was not enforced by the necessary agencies.

Members, while lending their voices, condemned a situation where gas plants are sited within residential areas, just as they urged the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to desist from approving siting of gas plants within residential areas. Ganiu Sanni-Okanlawon, the member representing Kosofe Constituency 1, explained that the incessant gas explosion is becoming worrisome.

He also advised that the concerned authorities and agencies should carry out proper enforcement of regulations relating to siting of gas plants. Kehinde Joseph representing Alimosho Constituency 2, described the incident as an unfortunate one, just as he blamed the regulators for not enforcing the enabling and existing laws guiding gas plants location.

Joseph added that the issue of explosion is becoming too rampant in Alimosho and as such should be looked into with a view to bringing an end to such occurrence. While Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, noted that there was no way the state government or the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) would grant approval to any operator to site a gas plant within a residential area.

