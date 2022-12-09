BASA: Nigeria, Seychelles ink deal as Abuja holds talks with US

Nigeria and Seychelles have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) that will allow flight services between the two nations. This came as the Ministry of Aviation has also had discussions on how to further implement the open skies agreement, signed 30 years ago, with the United States of America.

The approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Memorandum, signing, and ratification of the air service agreement between the two nations was formally ratified. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, speaking at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event holding in Abuja, led officials of the Ministry to sign the Bilateral Air Services Agreement ( BASA) while the Republic of Seychelles Minister of Transport, Mr. Anthony Derjacques, signed on behalf of his country. Spokesman for the Minister, Dr. James Odaudu, said, during the ceremony, the two Ministers underscored the importance of the BASA as it will promote air services and connectivity between both countries, enhance business, and promote tourism.

They both agreed that the signing would further promote the African Union Agenda 2063 and called on citizens of both countries to latch on to the opportunities of the BASA for their mutual benefit. Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and initial Air Services Agreement (ASA) with Senegal, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, Finland, Cameroon, Morocco, Suriname, India, Sudan, and Uganda. Each time the issue of BASA comes up, what comes to the minds of Nigeria is the lop-sidedness of the deal tilting against the country. Nigeria is said to have BASAs with over 58 nations.

