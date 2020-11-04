Sports

Basaksehir v Man Utd: Solskjaer’s squad for Champions League clash confirmed

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has taken a 24-man squad to Turkey for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir.
The first meeting between the two clubs will kick off at 6:55pm West African time.
United are looking to build on two consecutive Group H wins against Paris Saint-Germain and Red Bull Leipzig.
Jesse Lingard is still out with injury, while Alex Telles is still sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
Defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are injured.
Manchester United’s squad:
GOALKEEPERS: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.
DEFENDERS: Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Teden Mengi, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.
MIDFIELDERS: Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek,
FORWARDS: Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

