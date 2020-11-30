Basel Committee amends requirements for NPLs securitisations

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), at the weekend, published the technical amendment capital treatment of securitisations of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

The rule, which the committee started developing before the onset of Covid-19, closes a gap in the Basel framework by setting out prudent and risk sensitive capital requirements for non-performing loan securitisations.

In a press release, the committee said it consulted publicly on the technical amendment in June 2020. It further stated that “in contrast to the consultative proposal, the final rule permits banks to apply the external ratings-based approach to non-performing loans securitisation exposures, without the 100 per cent risk weight floor.

In addition, the final rule includes discounts on tranche sales in the definition of discount incurred by the originating bank that factors in the capital requirements. Committee jurisdictions agreed to implement the technical amendment by no later than January 2023.”

The BCBS is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks. It also provides a forum for regular cooperation on banking supervisory matters.

