Basel Committee consults on treatment of cryptoasset exposures

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has issued a public consultation on preliminary proposals for the prudential treatment of banks’ cryptoasset exposures, it said in a press release obtained by New Telegraph. According to the release, “while banks’ exposures to cryptoassets are currently limited, the continued growth and innovation in cryptoassets and related services, coupled with the heightened interest of some banks, could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system in the absence of a specified prudential treatment.

“Given the rapidly evolving nature of this asset class, the Committee believes that policy development for cryptoasset exposures is likely to involve more than one consultation. This initial public consultation, which follows a discussion paper published in December 2019, will allow further work to continue with the additional benefit of incorporating feedback from external stakeholders.”

The press release further stated that the proposed prudential treatment outlined in the consultation divided cryptoassets into two broad groups. The first group comprises cryptoassets that “fulfil a set of classification conditions and as such are eligible for treatment under the existing Basel Framework (with some modifications and additional guidance).” Some of the cryptoassets in the group are certain tokenised traditional assets and stablecoins.

The second group, the press release said, comprised cryptoassets such as bitcoin, “that do not fulfil the classification conditions,” adding that, “since these pose additional and higher risks, they would be subject to a new conservative prudential treatment.” The release said that central bank digital currencies were not within the scope of the consultation. Analysts, however, pointed out that many central banks were currently exploring the idea of launching digital currencies. Only last Thursday, for instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it would launch a digital currency before the end of this year.

Also, in April this year, the Chinese government began to issue blockchain-powered digital currency to its citizens, thus making the Asian economic giant only the second country and the first major economy to officially launch a blockchain version of its own currency. According to Bloomberg, the first nation to launch a digital currency was Bahamas. The news outlet stated that the sand dollar of the Bahamas Central Bank, which was launched last year, was already being accepted in stores in the capital Nassau. Bloomberg also identified four more countries – South Africa, India, Pakistan and Thailand, with concrete plans to soon launch their own official cryptocurrencies.

