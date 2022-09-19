Business

Basel Committee discusses risks to global banking system

The Basel Committee has released a statement on the recent meeting it held to take stock of risks to the global banking system and related vulnerabilities, as well as to discuss a range of policy and supervisory initiatives.

According to the statement, “the Committee discussed the implications for the global banking system of economic and financial market developments, including resurgent inflation and the deteriorating growth outlook. The discussion drew on the Committee’s recent assessment of how inflation-related risks and a snapback in interest rates would affect the global banking system.”

 

The statement noted that “thanks in part to the Basel III reforms, banks have generally remained resilient to date.” It, however, said: “While rising interest rates are expected to support intermediation revenue on the one hand, the risk of persistently high inflation and possible economic downturns could test banks’ resilience. Banks and supervisors must therefore remain vigilant to the evolving outlook to ensure that the global banking system remains resilient.”

On medium-term structural changes and vulnerabilities affecting the banking system, such as banks’ interconnections with non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI), which have grown significantly over the past decade, the statement said: “A recent thematic assessment by the Committee highlighted the wide range of direct and indirect channels by which banks could be exposed to NBFI.

“Recent episodes of NBFI distress have highlighted the potential spillover of risks to the banking system. Members agreed to continue to monitor NBFI developments and to assess the supervisory implications.”

 

Similarly, on the supervisory implications of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) by banks, the statement disclosed that members of the Committee discussed the challenges raised by AI/ML for banks when seeking to understand and explain the outputs from models, as well as for banks’ governance and accountability arrangements, and their use of third-party AI/ML applications

 

