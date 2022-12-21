Business

Basel Committee endorses standard for banks’ crypto-assets’ exposures

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, met over the weekend to endorse a finalised prudential standard on banks’ cryptoasset exposures and the Committee’s work programme and strategic priorities for 2023–24, according to a press release. The statement said that unbacked cryptoassets and stablecoins with ineffective stabilisation mechanisms would be subject to a conservative prudential treatment, adding that the standard, which will be implemented by GHOS members by January 1, 2025, would provide a robust and prudent global regulatory framework for internationally active banks’ exposures to cryptoassets that promote responsible innovation while preserving financial stability.

“While the global banking system’s direct exposures to cryptoassets remain relatively low, recent developments have further highlighted the importance of having a strong global minimum prudential framework for internationally active banks to mitigate risks from cryptoassets.

“To that end, the GHOS tasked the Committee with continuing to assess bank-related developments in cryptoasset markets, including the role of banks as stablecoin issuers, custodians of cryptoassets and broader potential channels of interconnections. “More generally, the Committee will continue to collaborate with other standard- setting bodies and the Financial Stability Board to ensure a consistent global regulatory treatment of stablecoins,” the statement said.

On the GHOS’ endorsement of the strategic priorities and work programme of the Committee for 2023–24, the statement said: “In addition to pursuing a forward-looking approach to identifying and assessing emerging risks and vulnerabilities to the global banking system, the work programme places high priority on work related to the ongoing digitalisation of finance, climate-related financial risks and monitoring, implementing and evaluating the Basel III framework.” The statement quoted Chair of the GHOS and Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, as saying “today’s endorsement by the GHOS marks an important milestone in developing a global regulatory baseline for mitigating risks to banks from cryptoassets. It is important to continue to monitor bank-related developments in cryptoasset markets.

We remain ready to act further if necessary.” Also, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, said: “The Committee’s standard on cryptoasset is a further example of our commitment, willingness and ability to act in a globally coordinated way to mitigate emerging financial stability risks. “The Committee’s work programme for 2023–24 endorsed by GHOS today seeks to further strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide. In particular, it focuses on emerging risks, digitalisation, climaterelated financial risks and monitoring and implementing Basel III.”

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervisory matters. Its mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability

 

