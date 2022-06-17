Basel Committee issues principles for management of climate-related financial risks

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has issued principles for the effective management and supervision of climaterelated financial risks. According to a press release, with the issuance of the principles, “the committee aims to promote a principlesbased approach to improving both banks’ risk management and supervisors’ practices related to climate-related finan-cial risks.” The statement further said: “The paper sets out 18 principles covering corporate governance, internal controls, risk assessment, management and reporting. They seek to achieve a balance in improving practices and providing a common baseline for internationally active banks and supervisors, while retaining sufficient flexibility given the degree of heterogeneity and evolving practices in this area. “The principles benefited from a wide range of comments from diverse stakeholders following a consultation in November 2021. They were designed so they can be adapted to a diverse range of banking systems in a proportional manner, depending on the size, complexity and risk profile of the bank or banking sector.” BCBS said it expects implementation of the principles as soon as possible, adding that it will “monitor progress across member jurisdictions to promote a common understanding of supervisory expectations and support the development and harmonisation of strong practices across jurisdictions.” It pointed out that it has adopted a “holistic approach to assessing, measuring and mitigating climate-related financial risks that considers potential supervisory, regulatory and disclosure-related measures for the banking system. “In addition, it will continue to cooperate with other international financial standard setters and public sector bodies to address climate-related financial risks in an effective and coordinated manner,” it further stated.
